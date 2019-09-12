|
William A. "Bill" Talbot
Livonia - Talbot, William A. "Bill" of Livonia. Age 86, went home to be with the Lord on Sept 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mildred L. Talbot for 63 years. Loving father of Stephen (Karen), John (Nancy), Jim (Lisa) Talbot and Ruth (Donald) Cadoret. Dear grandfather of 13 and great grandfather of 6. Loving brother of Maureen (Robert) Alderman of Great Britain. Founder and former President of The Talbot Corporation, Electrical Contractors, Livonia.
Visitation at the R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home, 15451 Farmington Rd, Livonia, Sunday, September 15 from 12 - 9 PM. Instate at Highland Park Baptist Church, 28600 Lahser Rd, Southfield. Monday, September 16 from 10 AM until Funeral Service at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Hope Water Project in care of Kensington Community Church. Please share a memory of Bill at www.rggrharris.com
