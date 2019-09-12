Services
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc.
15451 Farmington Road
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 422-6720
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc.
15451 Farmington Road
Livonia, MI 48154
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Highland Park Baptist Church
28600 Lahser Rd
Southfield, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland Park Baptist Church
28600 Lahser Rd,
Southfield, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Talbot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. "Bill" Talbot

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William A. "Bill" Talbot Obituary
William A. "Bill" Talbot

Livonia - Talbot, William A. "Bill" of Livonia. Age 86, went home to be with the Lord on Sept 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mildred L. Talbot for 63 years. Loving father of Stephen (Karen), John (Nancy), Jim (Lisa) Talbot and Ruth (Donald) Cadoret. Dear grandfather of 13 and great grandfather of 6. Loving brother of Maureen (Robert) Alderman of Great Britain. Founder and former President of The Talbot Corporation, Electrical Contractors, Livonia.

Visitation at the R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home, 15451 Farmington Rd, Livonia, Sunday, September 15 from 12 - 9 PM. Instate at Highland Park Baptist Church, 28600 Lahser Rd, Southfield. Monday, September 16 from 10 AM until Funeral Service at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Hope Water Project in care of Kensington Community Church. Please share a memory of Bill at www.rggrharris.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now