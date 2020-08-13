William Albert Abbott
August 6, 2020 Age 91
Beloved husband of Cecilia for 70 years. The love of his life. Dear father of Deborah (David) Rutkey, Richard Abbott, Denise (Roger) Abram and Mark Abbott. Proud Grandfather of Matthew, Jennifer, Michael and Shannon. Great-grandfather to Ashley and Nolan. Also survived by his brother Joseph (Juanita) Abbott. Uncle to several nieces and nephews and fondly remembered by many good friends. Bill adored his wife and children and loved telling stories and jokes. He always had a smile on his face and was known by his pompadour hairstyle.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.