William Andrew and Sheila Sauvage Howard



William Andrew Howard, born July 11, 1918 in Pontiac, MI, died on September 18, 2019 of pneumonia in Melbourne Beach, FL. His final illness was thankfully short. He led a remarkably full and active life for all of his 101 years.



William (Bill), was the eldest of four sons (with John Walter, Paul Frederick, Sherman D. and Annie Addaline (nee Ide) Howard. Like his brothers and many of his generation from Michigan, Bill set out to make a living in the automobile industry and began working at General Motors in 1936. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in December 1941 and was quickly taken into officer training school and served as a bomber flight gunnery instructor at bases across the United States. After WWII Bill entered the University of Michigan under the G.I. Bill and studied law. He joined Ford Motor Company in 1949 as an executive in the Parts and Service Division where he worked until his retirement in 1981. Bill retired as a Colonel in the U.S.A.F. Reserve in 1980.



In 1952, Bill married Sheila Virginia Sauvage of Detroit, Michigan.



Sheila Virginia Howard (née Sauvage), born October 2, 1932 in Flint, MI, died September 23, 2020 of renal failure in Muncie, IN. Sheila was the eldest daughter of Charles Conrad and Anna Catherine Sauvage.



Sheila graduated from Detroit's Cooley High School in 1950. She worked for two years for Ford Motor Company. Sheila married Bill, the love of her life, in 1952 and their marriage was a full sixty-seven years.



In 1983 Sheila and Bill moved in retirement to a ranch property at Tierra Linda Ranch in Kerrville, TX. There they embraced a lifestyle of the Southwest and hosted many family get-togethers. After twenty years in Kerrville, Sheila and Bill moved to The Woodlands, TX and ultimately on to Melbourne Beach, FL where they resided near her younger brother Charles Conrad Sauvage II (Chuck) and his wife, Lannie, whose care and companionship they enjoyed.



Bill and Sheila are survived by: Sheila's sister, Mrs. Kay (Bill) Anderson of Tucson, AZ and her brother, Mr. Charles (Lannie) Conrad Sauvage II; and Bill and Sheila's six daughters, Mrs. Deborah (Peter) Blackmore of Atherton, CA, Dr. Rebecca Hammons of Muncie, IN, Mrs. Lizabeth Howard (Bernard Deneau) of Montrose, CO, Mrs. Jennifer (Dan) Rich of Searsport, ME, Mrs. Martha (John) Swiger of Inman, SC, and Ms. Stephanie Howard of Madison, NJ.



Bill and Sheila were grandparents to: Sean Broadhurst, John Howard, William Drewry, Richard Blackmore, Justin Drewry, Timothy Deneau, Robert Blackmore, Cameron Hill, Anna Drewry, and Andrew Hammons; step granddaughters, Arianna Pianca and Sierra Rich, and great grandsons William (Billy) Broadhurst, Calvin Drewry and Albie Blackmore.



Bill and Sheila were much loved and will be missed by us all.









