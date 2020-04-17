|
|
William (Bill) Arthur Beutel
Rochester Hills - William (Bill) Arthur Beutel, 95, died peacefully in his sleep on April 15, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Joan (Joey), his children David (Jan), Michael, Suzanne, Julie and James (Diane), seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and a brother Bernard. William was born in Detroit in 1925 to William and Julia (O'Brien) Beutel. He is predeceased by his two sisters. He served in the US Navy in Hawaii during WWII. Shortly after he returned, he married his high school sweetheart and they began their long and wonderful life together. William spent his career in finance, international division, with Sperry Vickers. In his early years he traveled overseas extensively and one memorable trip to Switzerland Joan accompanied him and that started their life-long love of foreign travel. They returned full of stories and eagerly looked forward to their next trip. They loved to entertain, and their children have many memories of them eating, talking, and laughing with their friends late into the night. They performed with neighborhood theatre groups well into their 80s. They loved to read, see movies, play games and cards. For many years Bill and Joan volunteered at a local soup kitchen each month as well as at blood drives held at their church. They were involved with the Capuchin Soup Kitchen in Detroit. Bill sang with the Jackson Chorale for over a decade, in addition to playing table tennis at the Older Persons Commission. He also participated in table tennis competition with the Michigan Senior Olympics. For several years William and Joan were print and TV models, something which brought them great joy. William played tennis in his younger years and upon retirement took up golf. A Mass and celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020