|
|
William "Bill" Aytes
Livonia - Aytes, William "Bill". October 26, 2019. Age 65 of Livonia. Dear brother of Susan (the late William) Cory, Julie (Robert) Paul, Carole Aytes, Jim Aytes, Ray Aytes, and Aileen (Gary) Bertoli. Special uncle to 8 nieces and nephews, and 9 great nieces and nephews. Son of the lates Willard and Wini. After a brief illness, Bill passed away surrounded by loving family. To share a favorite memory and/or photo and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.TurowskiFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019