Resources
More Obituaries for William Aytes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Aytes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Bill" Aytes Obituary
William "Bill" Aytes

Livonia - Aytes, William "Bill". October 26, 2019. Age 65 of Livonia. Dear brother of Susan (the late William) Cory, Julie (Robert) Paul, Carole Aytes, Jim Aytes, Ray Aytes, and Aileen (Gary) Bertoli. Special uncle to 8 nieces and nephews, and 9 great nieces and nephews. Son of the lates Willard and Wini. After a brief illness, Bill passed away surrounded by loving family. To share a favorite memory and/or photo and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.TurowskiFuneralHome.com.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -