William B. Burr, Jr.
Age 81, August 6, 2020. Long time companion of Joanne Greenwalt. Life long friend of Creighton and Denise Forester. Dear brother of Ann (Don) Cline. Also remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Memorial service at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 1800 W. Maple Road, Birmingham, Thursday, August 20th, 11am. Friends may visit beginning at 10:30am. Memorials appreciated to Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, Sacred Space Fund. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com
.