|
|
William Barrett Locke
William Barrett Locke passed away quietly in his sleep on March 2, 2020 at 105 years of age. He was born to William and Ruth Locke in Detroit on January 19, 1915. All his life he was a generous brother to siblings Doris (Russ) Carter, Jeanette (Joe) Forcier, and especially to Marian (Kirk) Faupel and John whom he arranged to educate in private school. Later in life, he was married for the first time at age 74 to Eileen Hinch. This union made him step father to Mark (Tina) Hinch and Jahel Hinch (Mike) Nolan, and eventually made him "Pobby" to Leah (Joseph) Schneider, Lauren and Caley (Sr. Mary Christina, OCD) Nolan and to Alex and Philip Hinch. As a rule, he enjoyed and delighted in their love and affection, always amazed and surprised to be their grandfather. Nephews William (Jolyn) and Rob Forcier, Mignon (Ric) Souto, Russ Carter, and Corey (Tracie) Faupel were always a part of his family in earlier years and he enjoyed being a loving and generous uncle to them all. William ran flight operations at Detroit City Airport before WWII and became a US Navy civilian employee on the Manhattan project during the war. Afterwards he was owner of Locke Tool and Die Corporation, and Locke Gauge Corporation in Clawson, Michigan. Visitation will be held Sunday March 8, 2020 from 1:30pm until the time of funeral service at 3pm at Pixley Funeral Home, located at 322 W. University Drive in downtown Rochester. Interment will be private at Mt. Avon. Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's honor to Seasons Hospice, Madison Heights, MI
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020