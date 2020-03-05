Services
Pixley Funeral Home
322 West University Drive
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-9641
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:30 PM
Pixley Funeral Home
322 West University Drive
Rochester, MI 48307
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Pixley Funeral Home
322 West University Drive
Rochester, MI 48307
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Locke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Barrett Locke


1915 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Barrett Locke Obituary
William Barrett Locke

William Barrett Locke passed away quietly in his sleep on March 2, 2020 at 105 years of age. He was born to William and Ruth Locke in Detroit on January 19, 1915. All his life he was a generous brother to siblings Doris (Russ) Carter, Jeanette (Joe) Forcier, and especially to Marian (Kirk) Faupel and John whom he arranged to educate in private school. Later in life, he was married for the first time at age 74 to Eileen Hinch. This union made him step father to Mark (Tina) Hinch and Jahel Hinch (Mike) Nolan, and eventually made him "Pobby" to Leah (Joseph) Schneider, Lauren and Caley (Sr. Mary Christina, OCD) Nolan and to Alex and Philip Hinch. As a rule, he enjoyed and delighted in their love and affection, always amazed and surprised to be their grandfather. Nephews William (Jolyn) and Rob Forcier, Mignon (Ric) Souto, Russ Carter, and Corey (Tracie) Faupel were always a part of his family in earlier years and he enjoyed being a loving and generous uncle to them all. William ran flight operations at Detroit City Airport before WWII and became a US Navy civilian employee on the Manhattan project during the war. Afterwards he was owner of Locke Tool and Die Corporation, and Locke Gauge Corporation in Clawson, Michigan. Visitation will be held Sunday March 8, 2020 from 1:30pm until the time of funeral service at 3pm at Pixley Funeral Home, located at 322 W. University Drive in downtown Rochester. Interment will be private at Mt. Avon. Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's honor to Seasons Hospice, Madison Heights, MI



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pixley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -