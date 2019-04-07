William (Bill) Bowman III



- - On Wednesday, April 3, 2019, William (Bill) Walter Bowman III, loving father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 92. Bill was born on September 26, 1926 in Topeka, KS to William Walter Bowman II and Ethel Hawk. Bill served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1945 until 1947 then earned a B.A. Degree at William Jewel College in 1952 where he was recognized as an outstanding athlete in multiple sports ultimately being inducted into the WJC Athletic Hall of Fame.



Bill came to Detroit for a part time summer job selling vacant residential lots leading to his start in the real estate business with Thompson Brown in 1954. Throughout his career he oversaw the development of more than 10,000 residential housing units and 12 industrial and business parks. Bill served in several capacities on many government, industry and civic organizations throughout his career. Mr. Bowman had been a member of SIOR (Society of Industrial and Office Realtors) for more than 50 years. Bill is survived by his children from his marriage of 38 years to Barbara (Ballard); William Walter IV (Bill Jr) (and his wife Kris), Robert Vern (Bob) (and his wife Kathy), Blair Mathew (and his wife Kimberle) and Brenda Elizabeth (Marrone) (and her husband Steve) Loving Grandfather to Brittany, Maclain (Mac), James, Christopher, Matthew, Kelsey, Blair Jr, McKenzie, Grant, Parker, Anthony and Nick and great grandchildren Aidan and Reagan. Bill had a real zest for life displayed by his canvas river boat trip down the Missouri to the Mississippi all the way to the Gulf of Mexico in his early teens and shown throughout his storied business career, all along the way keeping up his incredible work ethic until the very end. Bill had an incredible impact on many people's lives and will be loved and missed by all who had the pleasure of meeting and working with him. Visitation at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home, 41555 Grand River Avenue, Novi, 248-348-1800 on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Instate Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Suburban Collection Showplace Diamond Center, 46100 Grand River Avenue, Novi from 10:00 AM until time of funeral service 11:00 AM. Luncheon immediately following the funeral service. Memorial contributions to the Fisher House Michigan or Ascension Providence Foundation, benefiting the Hospice Program support fund. Online condolences to www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com.







Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary