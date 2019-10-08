|
William Bruce Richardson
Howell - William Bruce Richardson, age 72, passed away at his home in Howell on Saturday, October 5, 2019, surrounded by his beloved wife of 51 years Patricia (Wilkinson) and his loving family. He was born November 22, 1946 in Detroit, MI to William and Elizabeth (Robinson) Richardson. William graduated from Redford Union High School in 1964 and Wayne State University in 1969. Raised in Redford Twp., he was a longtime resident of Livingston county. He had a passion for golf and was always working on at least one project, never remaining idle. William also never met a dog that didn't like him. He worked the last 15 years as a Certified Energy Manager at the University of Michigan. William is survived by his dear wife, Patricia; loving children, Scott (Sandy) Richardson, Kimberly (Mark) Dzieciolowski, Bill (Erica) Richardson and Jeffrey Richardson as well as 8 adoring grandchildren. A receiving of friends will be on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell, MI (517-546-2800). Please visit the family's online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 8, 2019