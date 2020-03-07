|
|
William Carl Lindahl
Farmington - William Carl Lindahl, 96, husband of the late Betty Ellen Lindahl, passed away in his Farmington, MI home on January 27, 2020. Born on December 19, 1923 he was the son of the late Harold and Helen Lindahl. Mr. Lindahl served in the 8th Air Force during World War II as a B17 waist gunner. He flew 34 missions over Europe, and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. He then attended the University of Michigan. He later worked in sales and raised a family in Livonia, Michigan. He is survived by sons Douglas and his wife Roberta, Thomas and his wife Denise, and William and his wife Karen; 5 grandchildren, Delania, Carly, Jean (husband Eric), Suzette (husband Eric) and Anthony; 3 great-grandsons, Max, Lucas and Jacob, as well as his extended family with Renee and Devin. Memorial services will be performed at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI at a future date.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020