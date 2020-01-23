|
William "Bill" Condron
Redford - William "Bill" Condron, of Redford, age 77, January 21, 2020.
Beloved husband of Pam for 52 years. Loving father of Marty (Stephanie), Mark (Lee Ann), Melissa (Joe) and Matthew (Talan). Proud grandpa of Tiffani, Clinton, Tyler, Jakob and Garrett. Great grandpa of Cullen, Ella, Knox, Finn and Harper.
Bill was a U.S. Navy Veteran.
Visitation at the R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home, 15451 Farmington Rd., Livonia, Friday, January 24, 2020 from 1 - 9 PM with a Rosary Service at 7 PM. Instate at St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 12100 Beech Daly Rd., Redford, Saturday, from 9:30 until his Funeral Mass at 10 AM.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020