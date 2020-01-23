Services
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc.
15451 Farmington Road
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 422-6720
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc.
15451 Farmington Road
Livonia, MI 48154
Rosary
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
7:00 PM
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc.
15451 Farmington Road
Livonia, MI 48154
Lying in State
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. John XXIII Catholic Church
12100 Beech Daly Rd.
Redford, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John XXIII Catholic Church
William "Bill" Condron

William "Bill" Condron Obituary
William "Bill" Condron

Redford - William "Bill" Condron, of Redford, age 77, January 21, 2020.

Beloved husband of Pam for 52 years. Loving father of Marty (Stephanie), Mark (Lee Ann), Melissa (Joe) and Matthew (Talan). Proud grandpa of Tiffani, Clinton, Tyler, Jakob and Garrett. Great grandpa of Cullen, Ella, Knox, Finn and Harper.

Bill was a U.S. Navy Veteran.

Visitation at the R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home, 15451 Farmington Rd., Livonia, Friday, January 24, 2020 from 1 - 9 PM with a Rosary Service at 7 PM. Instate at St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 12100 Beech Daly Rd., Redford, Saturday, from 9:30 until his Funeral Mass at 10 AM.

Memorials may be directed to

Please share a memory of Bill at www.rggrharris.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
