Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
View Map
Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
Southfield, MI
View Map
Livonia - William Cusatis, age 91, passed January 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy. Dear father of Judith Litwin, Robert (Patricia), and Tim (Holly). Dearest grandfather of Staci (Stephen). Loving brother of Victoria and Robert. Visitation Thurs January 16 from 5-9pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Livonia. Burial Fri January 17 at 10:30am at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield. Memorial contributions appreciated to the .

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
