William Cusatis
Livonia - William Cusatis, age 91, passed January 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy. Dear father of Judith Litwin, Robert (Patricia), and Tim (Holly). Dearest grandfather of Staci (Stephen). Loving brother of Victoria and Robert. Visitation Thurs January 16 from 5-9pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Livonia. Burial Fri January 17 at 10:30am at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield. Memorial contributions appreciated to the .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020