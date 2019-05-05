|
|
William D. Chayie
Redford Twp - Loving husband of 56 years to the late Edna Chayie. Dear father of Paul Chayie, Susan (Keith) Miller. Cherished grandfather of Rebecca (Mathew) Olivares, Benjamin Miller, Andrew (Emily) Miller. Brother of the late Betty Price. Uncle of Patricia Adams, Danny, and Dennis Price.
Visitation held on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 10:00AM until Service at 1:00PM located at Charles R. Step Funeral Home; 18425 Beech Daly Rd. Redford Twp., Michigan 48240. Interment Parkview Memorial Cemetery; Livonia, Michigan. World War II United States Navy Veteran.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 5, 2019