William David Boyd
William "Bill" Boyd was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1929. His sister introduced him to the love of his life - Maureen Walsh of Wales, UK. They were wed in 1951 and had four children. Bill studied engineering at Wayne State University. He had a long career with Ford Motor Company that had him working in the US, England, Northern Ireland, Finland and Germany. His favorite times were the annual family vacations in northern Michigan. Bill and Maureen retired in South Carolina and most recently Asheville, North Carolina. In retirement he was an active golfer and very talented woodworker. Bill passed away on April 29, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Barbara Sutton. He is survived by his wife Maureen; four children: Alan and wife Sandy, Carolyn and husband John, Sue and husband Jim, and Rob and wife Cara. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces. He is missed by all and loved by many.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 14 to May 15, 2020