|
|
William E. "Bill" Bogard, Jr.
Estero, Florida - William E. "Bill" Bogard, Jr., 81, of Estero, FL passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice. Formerly of Harrison Township, MI he began wintering in Bonita Springs, FL in 1989 and moved permanently to Estero in 2000. Bill was born September 5, 1938 in Jamestown, NY the son of the late William E. and Anna (Borst) Bogard. He graduated from Michigan State University in 1964, earning his Bachelor of Arts Degree. His career started with Kent-Moore as an executive sales manager and he retired as CEO of Anderson-Cook Inc. in 2001. Bill was an avid golfer who also enjoyed sailing and power boating. Mr. Bogard was a member of Wildcat Run Golf and Country Club. Survivors include his beloved wife of 33 years, Cheryl A. (Maurer) Bogard; loving children, Tracy (Gary) Bogard-Smith of Gold Canyon, AZ, Philip (Nicole) Bogard of Atlanta, GA, Sherri Dziedzic of Berlin, Germany; sister, Patricia Baker of Lakewood, NY; grandchildren, Peyton and Paige Bogard, Erin (Adam) Smith Fackler, Julia (Jacob) Smith Cramer; and great grandchildren, Mason and Merrick Fackler and Ruby Lou and Violet Jo Cramer. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Burk. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's name to the Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation, 11770 U.S. Highway One, Suite 308, North Palm Beach, FL 33408. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019