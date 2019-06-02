Services
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
William E. Whitston Obituary
William E. Whitston

- - Passed away on May 13, 2019, at the age of 90. Beloved Husband of the late Joan for 66 years. Loving Father of Sheryl Briggs and Lynn Weyersberg (Kurt). Cherished Grandfather "Opa" of Jack Briggs and Julia Briggs. He also leaves behind his devoted dog, Charlie.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11am on Friday, June 7 at A.J. Desmond and Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd., Troy (between Maple and Big Beaver). Family will receive friends beginning at 10am until the time of service.

Family suggests memorial tributes to the Michigan Humane Society and the .

View obituary and share memories at:

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 2, 2019
