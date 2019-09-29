Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Church of the Good Shepard
2145 Independence Blvd.
Ann Arbor, MI
- - William "Bill" Etheridge Fuller Currie, age 76, died on April 1, 2019 of natural causes. He is survived by his son, Hiram Thelonious Etheridge O'Neill, step daughters Alexis O'Neill and Mary Abrams, grandsons Ethan, Shane and Dillon, and great grandsons Ezra and Dakota.

Bill grew up in Indian Village, Detroit, attended Cass Tech High School and Wayne State University. He was a great philosophical thinker and social activist and a contributing founder of the Detroit Artist Workshop, Michio Kushi's Macrobiotic Foundation, and some of Michigan's first food co-ops in the Cass Corridor. His interest in philosophy extended to the study of religion. He lived and worked for years at Swami Mukatanada's ashrams in Oakland, CA and South Fallsburg, NY. Besides religious philosophy, Bill's great passion was music, baseball, and history. He named his son for Thelonious Monk, played jazz piano, among many other instruments, and was a regular at the early Detroit bebop scene. Following 20 years as a cross country truck driver, he retired in Grand Rapids, Mi.

A memorial will be held at Church of the Good Shepard, from 1-3pm, on October 5, 2019.

Church of the Good Shepard 2145 Independence Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 (734) 971-6133



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 29, 2019
