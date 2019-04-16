Resources
Farmington Hills - William F. Glenn, 89 of Farmington Hills, Michigan passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Henry Ford Hospital, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Ann Glenn and their three children, William (Debra) Glenn, Caryl (Frank) Monticello and Tracy Glenn. Nine cherished grandchildren, Andrew (Aimee) Monticello, Whitney (Nick) VanKalker, Alex (Kyle) Thelen, Elizabeth Glenn, Matthew (Nicole) Glenn, Christopher Glenn, Stephanie (Tony) Rea, Ryan Epstein and Samantha Epstein. Bill was the proud Great-Grandfather of seven wonderful boys, Eli, Emmett, Duke, Blake, Chase, Cole, and Liam. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. A memorial will be held September 9 at Great Lakes Veteran's Cemetery. Please make donations in lieu of flowers to the .



