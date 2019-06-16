Services
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
William F. "Bill" Schultheis Jr.


- - William F. Jr. "Bill" Schultheis passed away peacefully into the splendor of Heaven at the age of 90 on June 8, 2019 at the Life Care Center in Estero, Florida. Born in Detroit on January 5, 1929, he was the only child of William F. Schultheis, Sr. and Rose (St. Germain) Schultheis.

Beloved husband of 38 years to the late Marion "Peggy" (O'Neill). He is survived by his loving wife of 19 years Lucia Sawka of Grosse Ile. Loving father to "Peggy" Keller (Gary), "Rick" (late Mary Kay), "Tim" (Heidi), Kevin (Robin), Joanne, and the late "Bill" (late Debra and "Marie" Papsdorf). Dear grandfather of 18 and great-grandfather of 21.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 16, 2019
