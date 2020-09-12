1/1
William F. Whitney
William F. Whitney

Livonia - William F. Whitney of Livonia. Age 90. September 12, 2020.

Beloved husband of Helen for 62 years. Loving father of Brenda (Edward) Helsper & Sandra ( the late Mitchell) Farnstrom. Dear grandfather of Timothy (Holly), Rachel (Randy), Tyler & Paige. Great grandfather of Conlan & Murphy. Dear brother of Richard and the late Oscar Whitney.

A private family service will be held.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Michigan Humane Society.

Please share a memory of Bill at www.rggrharris.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
