- - William G. Clancey May 29, 2019 Age 93. Husband of the late Nonie (Eleanor). Father of Colleen (John) Tompkins, William G. (Marie) Clancey Jr., Kathleen (Tony Raubolt), Erin (Tom) Noel and the late Philomena. Grandfather of Courtney, Jeff, Jay, Conner, Scott and the late Brian. Great grandfather of Mackenzie. Preceded in death by parents, John A. and Theresa K. Clancey, brothers Bob and Roger and sisters Pat and Tess. Proud graduate of Detroit Catholic Central High School class of '43 and Assumption College in Windsor class of '49. He was also a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

Bill began his 40 year career of insurance and estate planning with the Canada Life Assurance Company, and was a perennial leading agent for the company. Eventually, he established his own agency, William G. Clancey & Associates, and was a Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU), Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC), and a member of the Million Dollar Roundtable. Lover of all sports, Bill was also an avid golfer as a member of Farmington Country Club and Innisbrook Golf Resort in Palm Harbor, FL.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Palm Harbor, FL. Mr. Clancey will be interred in South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, FL.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Detroit Catholic Central High School https://catholiccentral.net or Fr. Solanus Guild https://solanuscasey.org [click on links to contribute] Expressions of sympathy to www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 9, 2019
