William G. Hudson Obituary
William G. Hudson

Garden City - Beloved husband of the late Gloria Hudson for 65 years. Loving father of Sherry (the late Michael) Bazman, William Jr. (Lily), David (Madeline), Carol Ann, Dale, Clay, Gloria (David) Yaeger, Albert, and Elaine (Gary) Krimmel. Dear grandfather of April, Mailan and Charles, Nicholas, Joshua and Sydney, Johnny and Crystal, Dale Jr. and Heather, Danielle, Joey, Sarah, Melissa and Toryn, Kyle and Katie, Seth, Yvonne and Benjamin. Great grandfather of Jason Jr. and Aaron, Evelyn, Francis, Agnes, Taylor, Thomas and Tessa, Scarlett, London and Audrina, David, McKenzie, Lillian and Leo and Ava. Great great grandfather of Lincoln and Lucy. Brother of Shirley DeGraff, Marlene VanRenterghem, Charles and Ron Hudson

Due to the Covid-19 Virus gathering restrictions, a service will be held at a later date.

Burial will be in Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan

Please share a memory of Bill at www.rggrharris.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020
