Friday, May 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Private
Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica
William "Bill" George McCormick passed away in April, 2020 at age 89. Born in Flint, Michigan to Jerome and Genevieve McCormick. Bill graduated from Saint Mary High and attended Sacred Heart Seminary for two years before being drafted into the Army. He was also a devout Roman Catholic and long-time employee of General Motors. Bill married his wife Barbara Jean on August 22, 1953. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara; and children Mary Ellen (David), Karen, and Thomas (Christina). Predeceased by son Kenneth and daughter Ann. Please consider a donation in Bill's memory to the St. Anne's Mead Angel Fund. A private funeral mass will be held at the Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica on Friday, May 15. Please join the live stream at shrinechurch.com. On the home page, click the live stream button at 10:02 am. Inurnment will be at the Great Lakes National Cemetery. www.GramerFuner alHome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 12 to May 13, 2020
