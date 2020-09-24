William (Bill) Gordon Cairns, CPA
- - born March 4, 1935 passed away peacefully on Sept 20, 2020 at his residence in Vero Beach, FL. He is proceeded in death by his late wife Mrs. Florence Marie Cairns, who passed away in 2012, after 53 years of marriage. Bill is survived by 5 children, son, Kevin P. Cairns (Susan) of Naples, FL, daughter, Linda Ann Corcoran (Thomas) of Hickory, NC, daughter, Kathleen M. Keith (John) of Sterling Heights, MI, son, Brian T. Cairns (Caroline) of Milford, MI, and son Michael J. Cairns (Paula) of Troy, MI, as well as his sister, Helen Denis-Schulstad of St. Clair Shores, MI, 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A Requiem mass was held on September 25, 2020 at 10AM at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Vero Beach, FL. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township, MI at a later date. Memorial donations to the National Kidney Foundation
or the American Diabetes Association
would be greatly appreciated. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.
View obituary and sign tribute wall at AJDesmond.com