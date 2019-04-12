|
William H. (Bill) Block
Charlevoix - William H. (Bill) Block, 81, of Charlevoix/Norwood passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019. Bill was born in Detroit to William and Louise Block and grew up in Detroit. He later attended Wayne State University where he received Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in education and furthered his education by taking doctoral classes at WSU.
Bill served in the Warren Consolidated School District for most of his career both as an elementary school science teacher and as school principal. He also served as the President of the Michigan Principal's Association.
After retirement, Bill moved north and enjoyed a rich retirement life. His varied interests included fishing and hunting, gardening, wood carving - particularly award winning duck decoys, scuba diving, camping, and traveling. He was an excellent cook, hosting many gourmet dinners for friends and family.
Bill is survived by his three children: John (Annette) of Traverse City, Robert (Susan) of Cumming, GA, and Jennifer (Mouhib) of Rochester Hills. Grandchildren: Veronica (Brooks), Alex, Jacob, Daphne, Emma, Luke, Harrison and Rachel. Brothers; Roger (Joan) of Brooklyn, MI and Kenneth (Cecile) of Farmington Hills and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bill was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 13 at St. Mary's in Charlevoix at 1:00 pm. Visitation will begin at 11:30. Arrangements are by Mortensen Funeral Homes. The family wishes to extend their thanks and gratitude to the staff at American House for their kindness and care. If you wish to make a memorial gift in Bill's name, please make them to the .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 12, 2019