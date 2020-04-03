|
William H. Jones
Rochester Hills - age 87, passed away March 31, 2020. Loving husband of Nancy A. Jones. Dear father of Bruce (Margo) and the late Terri Warren (Peter). Also survived by five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Bill received his Ph.D. from the University of Michigan. He worked as a professor in the School of Education at Oakland University and had a private practice as a Grief Counselor until his retirement in 1991. A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined. Internment to be at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorials can be sent in William's name to the - Greater Michigan Chapter or Seasons Hospice.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020