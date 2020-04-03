Resources
More Obituaries for William Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William H. Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William H. Jones Obituary
William H. Jones

Rochester Hills - age 87, passed away March 31, 2020. Loving husband of Nancy A. Jones. Dear father of Bruce (Margo) and the late Terri Warren (Peter). Also survived by five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Bill received his Ph.D. from the University of Michigan. He worked as a professor in the School of Education at Oakland University and had a private practice as a Grief Counselor until his retirement in 1991. A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined. Internment to be at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorials can be sent in William's name to the - Greater Michigan Chapter or Seasons Hospice.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -