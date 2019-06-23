|
William Halls
Pleasant Ridge - William Halls of Age 86 of Pleasant Ridge Passed away June 20th. He was the beloved husband of Margaret. Dear Father of Leslie Margaret (Rodney) Green, David Richard Wallace (Ann, Carolyn (Thomas) Halls-Bernardi. Grandfather to Robby, Michael, Andrew, Jack. Visitation Tuesday 2:30 pm til 8 PM with the Funeral services Wednesday 11 Am at the Wessels & Wilk Funeral home 23690 Woodward Ave. Pleasant Ridge. Memorials are Suggested to the Royal Oak Boys and Girls Club.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 23, 2019