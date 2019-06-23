Services
Wessels & Wilk Funeral Home
23690 Woodward Ave
Pleasant Ridge, MI 48069
(248) 543-0100
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
2:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Wessels & Wilk Funeral Home
23690 Woodward Ave
Pleasant Ridge, MI 48069
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Wessels & Wilk Funeral Home
23690 Woodward Ave
Pleasant Ridge, MI 48069
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Halls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Halls


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Halls Obituary
William Halls

Pleasant Ridge - William Halls of Age 86 of Pleasant Ridge Passed away June 20th. He was the beloved husband of Margaret. Dear Father of Leslie Margaret (Rodney) Green, David Richard Wallace (Ann, Carolyn (Thomas) Halls-Bernardi. Grandfather to Robby, Michael, Andrew, Jack. Visitation Tuesday 2:30 pm til 8 PM with the Funeral services Wednesday 11 Am at the Wessels & Wilk Funeral home 23690 Woodward Ave. Pleasant Ridge. Memorials are Suggested to the Royal Oak Boys and Girls Club.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now