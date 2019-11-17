Services
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
(313) 386-6600
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Taylor - Age 88 of Taylor. Loving father of Thomas (Sharon) Harbowy, Terry (Colleen) Harbowy, Jennifer Harbowy and Christopher (Pam) Harbowy. Beloved grandpa of Jessica, Tyler, Renee, Cooper, Marcus and Dylan and great-grandpa of Nolan. Visitation is on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 3 - 9 pm at The Allen Park Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd. (Corner of Goddard). In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association. For service information or to leave a condolence message visit www.martenson.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
