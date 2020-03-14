|
|
William Higgins
William Higgins passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020 at the age of 92. He was the loving husband of the late Doris; devoted father of Dan (Vickie), Mary (Larry) LaForest, David (Kim), John (Cindy), Jim, and Maureen (Michael) Gatt; cherished grandfather of 13 and great grandfather of 8. Bill loved life and family. He had a sense of humor until the end! Bill's Visitation will be Monday, March 16th, from 2 p.m.- 7 p.m. at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. A private Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, March 17th, with his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to Angela Hospice and Catholic Central High School. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020