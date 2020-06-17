William Howard Griffith, Sr.
Grosse Pointe Farms - William Howard Griffith, Sr. of Grosse Pointe Farms, MI died Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Bill was born on February 5, 1924 in Saginaw, MI to Howard Dixon Griffith and Adelaide Griffith. He graduated from Grosse Pointe High School in 1942. He enlisted in the U. S. Navy and was accepted to the Naval V-12 Officers' Training program at The University of Michigan, where he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering. After his discharge from the Navy, he continued his education and graduated from The University of Michigan Law School. Bill met the love of his life, Connie Nester, in 1944 at the Ann Arbor train station and they were happily married for over 72 years. He had a successful career as a Patent Attorney. Bill retired from Reising Ethington at the age of 83. He was a member of the Michigan Bar Association for 70 years and was a past President of the Michigan Patent Law Association. Bill enjoyed many close friendships throughout his life. He was a 50 year member of the Country Club of Detroit and a member of the Stuart Yacht and Country Club in Florida. He was athletic and a lifelong golf and tennis player. Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Connie and his loving children Joan Drummy, Susan Royer (Chuck), Mary Fay Kattman (Michael), Tom Griffith (Liz) and daughter-in-law Debbie Griffith. He was a proud grandfather and leaves behind 10 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his son Bill Griffith, Jr. and son-in-law Larry Drummy. Bill was a kind and generous man who had a wonderful sense of humor. He treasured his many friends and loved his family above all else. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Red Cross or the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to A.H. Peters Funeral Home, Grosse Pointe Woods, ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.