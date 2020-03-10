Services
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home
23720 Farmington Road
Downtown Farmington, MI 48336
248-474-5200
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
William J. Boskey Obituary
William J. Boskey

Farmington Hills - 74, entered eternal peace on March 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Susan (d. 2015); loving father of Kimberly (Chris) Lee, Sheri (Michael) Ryder, William Boskey, Kristie (David) Pfosi and the late Kevin; dear grandfather of Carter and Sydney Lee, Jack and Kasey Ryder, and Lexi and Sebastian Pfosi; and brother of 5. Also preceded in death by one brother. Memorial Ceremony Saturday, March 21, 12 Noon (visiting from 9:30-12 Noon) at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Contributions suggested to Make-A-Wish Michigan. heeney-sundquist.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020
