William J. Minore Obituary
Age 89 February 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Marion Minore and the late Mary Minore. Dear father of W. Stephen (Laura) Minore MD, LuAnn Minore, and the late John Minore. Cherished grandfather of Mary Catherine Minore and the late William Stephen Minore, Jr. Loving godfather and friend of Helen Oliver-Brooks. Uncle of Vita Minore Ohlman. Funeral at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home,1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Saturday, Feb. 22nd at 11am. Friends may visit beginning at 9am. Memorials appreciated to or Rosecrance Foundation. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
