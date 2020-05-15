|
|
William J Skora
It is with great sadness that the family of William Skora announces his sudden and tragic death, on May 7, 2020, at age 64. He was the beloved husband of his childhood sweetheart Debra (Draheim) for 41 years. Brother and brother-in-law of Stanley (Marny) Skora, Mary Skora, Robert (Rita) Skora, Nancy (Walt) Ramsey, Jimmy (Jacquie) Skora, Leslie (William) Daley, Don (Julie) Draheim, Mike (Soosan) Draheim, Steve (Susan) Draheim, and Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father Stanley, mother Beverly, brother Stanley, brother-in-law Walt, and Stan Algate who he called his second dad.
Bill (Billy to his family) was a true Renaissance man - a writer, composer, entrepreneur, pilot, avid bicyclist, and more. Born 1956, in Kingston NY, he spent his early childhood in Connecticut, later moving several times, and settling in southeastern Michigan. He was extremely bright and a voracious reader; and was sent to an Oxford prep school on the island of Malta when he was 13. After falling ill in Malta, Bill returned to Michigan to complete high school at Southfield-Lathrup, and later graduated from the University of Michigan.
Bill had many, many interests and ventures, but his passion was writing. He wrote several short stories, poems, screenplays, and two novels, The Lost History of Redwyn and The Ephemeris, under the nom de plume of William Jay. The Ephemeris is pure Bill - it is a novel written in verse with a loose rhyme and meter; he performed the dramatic reading, and composed the musical accompaniment.
Bill had a great sense of humor, was a superb host, and he was a wonderful friend to those who had the privilege of knowing him. He gave generously of his time and took great pleasure in giving thoughtful gifts. He had an amazing way of making difficult issues accessible and was unfailingly interesting to talk to, whether conversing about health, psychology, philosophy, history, literature, music, a movie, or the day's news, he never ceased to offer arresting and even brilliant insights on life and the world.
To borrow a line from The Ephemeris, Bill was a being much beyond the craft of words. A memorial of his life will be held at a future date.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 15 to May 17, 2020