Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
Resources
More Obituaries for William Zukoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Zukoff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. Zukoff Obituary
William J. Zukoff

Age 64, January 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Susan Imbrunnone Zukoff. Dear father of Billy Zukoff (Lucy), Brent Zukoff (CariDanielle), Bradley Zukoff (Lindsey), and the late Brandon Zukoff. Cherished son of Helen Zukoff and the late John Zukoff. Loving grandfather of Murphy, Margo, Thomas, and Anna. Brother of the late John and the late Gary Zukoff. Funeral Service at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Rd. (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Friday, Jan. 10th, 6 pm. Friends may visit beginning at 3 pm. Memorials appreciated to Mountain Rescue Aspen. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -