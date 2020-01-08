|
William J. Zukoff
Age 64, January 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Susan Imbrunnone Zukoff. Dear father of Billy Zukoff (Lucy), Brent Zukoff (CariDanielle), Bradley Zukoff (Lindsey), and the late Brandon Zukoff. Cherished son of Helen Zukoff and the late John Zukoff. Loving grandfather of Murphy, Margo, Thomas, and Anna. Brother of the late John and the late Gary Zukoff. Funeral Service at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Rd. (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Friday, Jan. 10th, 6 pm. Friends may visit beginning at 3 pm. Memorials appreciated to Mountain Rescue Aspen. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020