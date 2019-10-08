Services
Livonia - William James "Bill" Arkesteyn, 91, of Livonia, a U.S. Navy veteran, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Marie (nee: Lill) and many nieces and nephews. Friends may visit on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. (with a K of C Rosary at 7:00 p.m.) at Harry J. Will Funeral Home 37000 West Six Mile Road, Livonia, MI 48152. Visitation continues on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Colette Catholic Church 17600 Newburgh, Livonia, MI 48152.

Memorials in Mr. Arkesteyn's name may be made to the Chalice Fund of the Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII Assembly 1536, 150 Fair Street, Plymouth, MI 48170

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy of Mr. Arkesteyn may be shared with his family at www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
