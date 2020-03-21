|
William James (Bill) Greyson
Son of the late Stella and Boleslaw Gulowski of St. Cunegunda parish in Detroit. Predeceased by brothers Bernard Gulowski Sr. and Edward Gulowski. Survived by sister Antoinette Hughes and sisters-in-law Barbara Rulon and Loretta Gulowski.
Loving uncle ("Unc") to many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Bill proudly served his country in the U. S. Army during the Korean War, and returned home to become a renowned graphic designer and artist-his skills displayed prominently in local businesses and the Detroit Auto Show for more than 25 years.
A Mass to honor Bill's life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at St. Hedwig cemetery.
Donations in Bill's name may be made to .
On line sympathy message at www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020