Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Guardian Lutheran Church
24544 Cherry Hill
Dearborn, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Guardian Lutheran Church
24544 Cherry Hill
Dearborn, MI
View Map
1943 - 2019
William "Bill" Jameyfield Obituary
William "Bill" Jameyfield

Dearborn Heights - Age 76 July 20, 2019 Beloved husband of Donna for 55 years. Loving father of Deborah (Edward) Brown. Grandfather of Lauren and Eric. Brother of Dennis. Uncle of Tammy (Donald) Kulka, David Fornell, Jennifer Fornell, Rebecca (Jason) Hiltz, Shawn Fornell, Carl Fornell and Marc Fornell. Bill proudly served our country in the US Army during Vietnam. He worked for the Ford Motor Company for 35 years. Visitation Monday 2 pm - 8 pm at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home. In state Tuesday 9 am until the 10 am Funeral Service at Guardian Lutheran Church. Family suggests memorials to Guardian Lutheran Church. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 28, 2019
