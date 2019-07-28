|
William "Bill" Jameyfield
Dearborn Heights - Age 76 July 20, 2019 Beloved husband of Donna for 55 years. Loving father of Deborah (Edward) Brown. Grandfather of Lauren and Eric. Brother of Dennis. Uncle of Tammy (Donald) Kulka, David Fornell, Jennifer Fornell, Rebecca (Jason) Hiltz, Shawn Fornell, Carl Fornell and Marc Fornell. Bill proudly served our country in the US Army during Vietnam. He worked for the Ford Motor Company for 35 years. Visitation Monday 2 pm - 8 pm at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home. In state Tuesday 9 am until the 10 am Funeral Service at Guardian Lutheran Church. Family suggests memorials to Guardian Lutheran Church. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 28, 2019