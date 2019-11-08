|
|
William John Rogers
Funeral services for William John Rogers, 73, Pottersville, Missouri, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 11, 2019 in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Bill passed away at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at his home.
He was born December 1, 1945, at Detroit, Michigan, to Curtis William Rogers and Gertrude Sullivan Rogers. On July 10, 1982, he was married at Las Vegas, Nevada, to Jane Phillips. Bill worked as a farmer, truck driver, a small business owner and was a retired Sergeant with the Sterling Heights, Michigan Police Department. He enjoyed his work, loved his family and hosting and cooking "breakfast with Grandpa".
He is survived by his wife, Jane Rogers; six children, Jennifer Laboda and husband, Thomas, William John Rogers II, Jennifer Houts and husband, Jimmie, Matthew Rogers and wife, Stephanie, Jane Ogle and Amanda Rogers; eleven grandchildren, Ashley, Dakota, Mackenzie, Madison, Mitchell, Maxwell, Alex, Christopher, Alexandria, Austin and Karissa; and five great-grandchildren.
His parents preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Sunday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Pottersville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Ozarks Medical Center Cancer Treatment Center and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019