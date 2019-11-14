Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
(248) 684-6645
Resources
More Obituaries for William Suchyta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William John "Bill" Suchyta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William John "Bill" Suchyta Obituary
William John "Bill" Suchyta

William John "Bill" Suchyta, a long time resident of Redford and retiree of Ford Motor Company passed on November 13, 2019 at the age of 66.

He is survived by his daughter, Sarah Suchyta, and his son, Bill Suchyta. He also leaves his brother, Richard Suchyta, sisters, Suzanne Zajac and Diane Osborne, numerous nephews, his niece, many dear friends and his fur grandchildren, Ocho and Chase. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Dorothy Suchyta, and sisters, Janice Carter and Cindy Boysel.

Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St., Milford, on Saturday, November 16th, from 1 PM - 7 PM with a Funeral Service at 6PM with Msgr. John Budde officiating. For further information please phone 248-684-6645 or visit www.LynchFuneralDirectors.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -