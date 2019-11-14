|
William John "Bill" Suchyta
William John "Bill" Suchyta, a long time resident of Redford and retiree of Ford Motor Company passed on November 13, 2019 at the age of 66.
He is survived by his daughter, Sarah Suchyta, and his son, Bill Suchyta. He also leaves his brother, Richard Suchyta, sisters, Suzanne Zajac and Diane Osborne, numerous nephews, his niece, many dear friends and his fur grandchildren, Ocho and Chase. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Dorothy Suchyta, and sisters, Janice Carter and Cindy Boysel.
Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St., Milford, on Saturday, November 16th, from 1 PM - 7 PM with a Funeral Service at 6PM with Msgr. John Budde officiating. For further information please phone 248-684-6645 or visit www.LynchFuneralDirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019