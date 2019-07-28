Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Resources
More Obituaries for William Parus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Joseph Parus Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Joseph Parus Sr. Obituary
William Joseph Parus, Sr.

Macomb Twp - William Joseph Parus, Sr., age 89, passed away on July 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Catherine. Loving father of Sheryl (Raymond), William Jr. (Karen), Cynthia (the late Hank), Pamela (Brian), Patricia (the late Perry), Michele (Ken), Michael (Wendy), and Gerrilynn (the late Bruce). He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A Private Memorial Service, to honor the life of William Joseph Parus, Sr., will be held on Saturday, August 3rd at 10:00 am at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Detroit, Michigan. Arrangement have been entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now