William Joseph Parus, Sr.
Macomb Twp - William Joseph Parus, Sr., age 89, passed away on July 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Catherine. Loving father of Sheryl (Raymond), William Jr. (Karen), Cynthia (the late Hank), Pamela (Brian), Patricia (the late Perry), Michele (Ken), Michael (Wendy), and Gerrilynn (the late Bruce). He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A Private Memorial Service, to honor the life of William Joseph Parus, Sr., will be held on Saturday, August 3rd at 10:00 am at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Detroit, Michigan. Arrangement have been entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 28, 2019