William "Big Bill" Kandilian

William "Big Bill" Kandilian Obituary
William "Big Bill" Kandilian

Farmington Hills - William "Big Bill" Kandilian, 92, of Farmington Hills, Michigan, passed away on Sunday March 8, 2020. He is survived by his son, "Little Bill" Kandilian (Brenda predeceased) of Commerce, Michigan; daughter Andrea Peck (George); and son Carl Kandilian (Nancy); grandchildren, Cynthia Sweet, William Kandilian III "B3", Andrea Jenkinson (Joe), Kyle Kandilian and Elliot Peck; great grandchildren, Jacob, Jessie and Madison. Big Bill was the beloved husband of the late Esther Kandilian; dear brother of the late Mary and George Kasarian and son of the late Karo Kandilian and Aslig Sarkisian. He will be dearly missed my his family, friends and his devoted and loving caregivers. Big Bill was universally known as the founder and owner of the highly successful "Big Bill's Sports Shop" in Dearborn Heights. Visitation will be from 2-8 pm on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at Charles Step Funeral Home 18425 Beech Daly (btw 6-7 Mile). Memorials to the Metro Detroit Lions Club or Angela Hospice.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
