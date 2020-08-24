William "Little Bill" Kandilian
Commerce - William "Little Bill" Kandilian Jr., 69, of Commerce, died suddenly in Redford on Friday, August 21, 2020.
Dear husband of the late Brenda Kandilian (2018), Father of Cynthia Sweet, Andrea(Joe) Jenkinson and William Kandilian III "B3"; Grandfather Madison Sweet, Jacob and Jesse Jenkinson. "Little Bill" was the brother of Andrea (George) Peck and Carl (Nancy) Kandilian. Uncle Bill to Kyle Kandilian, Elliot Peck, Eddie Ursing, Margie Ursing, and Julian Ursing (Kim). Brother-in-law to Edmund Ursing and Great Uncle Bill to Julianna.
"Little Bill" was the son of William "Big Bill, Biggie" Kandilian. "Biggie" owned Big Bill's Sport Shop in Dearborn Heights. With the apple not falling to far from the tree, "Little Bill" opened Little Bill's Trophies on Six Mile and Beech Daly in Redford in 1976. He was truly a pioneer in the trophy world paving the way for future award businesses. If you had an award on your shelf or a plaque on your wall, there was a great chance it was from Little Bill's. He held a superior quality with trophies and engraving that has kept him in business today. We will remember "Little Bill" as truly one of a kind with his larger than life personality. He will be missed by those of his Bass club, bowling, and golf buddies, and all around the sports world. He had a giant heart and loved his family, friends, and anyone else who wanted to join the party. "Little Bill" has left a hole in many hearts but restored hearing in their ears. You will be missed Little Bill!
Visitation Wednesday 12 Noon -6 PM. Service at 11 AM Thursday Charles Step Funeral Home 18425 Beech Daly (btw 6-7 Mile). Final resting place will be Glen Eden Cemetery. Memorials to the Police Athletic League (https://detroitpal.org
) appreciated.