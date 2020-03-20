|
Dr. William "Bill" Kenneth Waldron, Jr.
Dearborn - Dr. William "Bill" Kenneth Waldron, Jr., beloved husband and father of three, passed away on March 19, 2020 in Dearborn, Michigan at age 60, following a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Bill was born April 24, 1959 in Detroit, Michigan to William and Dee (Power) Waldron. On June 24, 1983 he married Susan (Coffey) Waldron. They raised three children, Ryan, Bridget, and William. Bill received his PhD in Applied Mechanics from the University of Michigan in 1992. He went on to do research at the National Institute of Standards and Technology and teach at Kettering and Grand Valley State Universities.
Bill was a person of many passions: music, camping, sailing, athletics, stereo sound systems, and American history, particularly the Civil War. Above all, he was dedicated to his family. He will be remembered as a truly good person who felt a deep connection with those he loved.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Bill. He is survived by his wife Sue; his children Ryan (Matthew), Bridget, and Bill (Kirstyn); his mother Dee; and his siblings Lorri (Rob) McLuckie, Julie Shaw, Rob (Leslie) Waldron, and Jeanne (Rob) Cain.
A celebration of Bill's life will be organized at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the - Greater Michigan Chapter.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020