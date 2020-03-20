Resources
More Obituaries for William Waldron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. William Kenneth "Bill" Waldron Jr.


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. William Kenneth "Bill" Waldron Jr. Obituary
Dr. William "Bill" Kenneth Waldron, Jr.

Dearborn - Dr. William "Bill" Kenneth Waldron, Jr., beloved husband and father of three, passed away on March 19, 2020 in Dearborn, Michigan at age 60, following a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Bill was born April 24, 1959 in Detroit, Michigan to William and Dee (Power) Waldron. On June 24, 1983 he married Susan (Coffey) Waldron. They raised three children, Ryan, Bridget, and William. Bill received his PhD in Applied Mechanics from the University of Michigan in 1992. He went on to do research at the National Institute of Standards and Technology and teach at Kettering and Grand Valley State Universities.

Bill was a person of many passions: music, camping, sailing, athletics, stereo sound systems, and American history, particularly the Civil War. Above all, he was dedicated to his family. He will be remembered as a truly good person who felt a deep connection with those he loved.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, Bill. He is survived by his wife Sue; his children Ryan (Matthew), Bridget, and Bill (Kirstyn); his mother Dee; and his siblings Lorri (Rob) McLuckie, Julie Shaw, Rob (Leslie) Waldron, and Jeanne (Rob) Cain.

A celebration of Bill's life will be organized at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the - Greater Michigan Chapter.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -