William Killebrew
Grosse Pointe Woods - resident William W. Killebrew, 95, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Born Jan. 1, 1924, in Weakley County, Tenn., he moved with his parents to Detroit at age 2. Bill attended Eastern High School graduating at age 16. After distinguished service in World War II in the European Theater as a member of the 283rd Engineer Combat Battalion, he graduated from Wayne State University with a Bachelor of Business and Juris Doctor degree in 1950. Bill established a general law practice in 1950 in St. Clair Shores until his retirement in 1988. Along with his practice, he served as corporation counsel for Grosse Pointe Shores, city attorney for St. Clair Shores and trustee and counsel for the Township of Grosse Pointe. Bill and his wife, Gerrie, enjoyed traveling worldwide and wintered in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fla. He was an ardent golfer serving as president at St. Clair Country Club and on the board of directors at Lochmoor Club. Bill also was an avid poker player who up until the last year of his life, was driving himself to Motor City Casino in downtown Detroit to play Texas Hold'em. Bill is survived by his wife, Gerrie; son, Kevin (Cathy); daughters, Cheryl Buhr (Jamie), Pamela Alessandro (the late John) and Kadra Peyser (Mark); stepchildren, Ken Woods, Cheryl Cusmano, Gretchen Miotto (John) and Heidi Korte (Bruce); grandchildren, William Buhr, Jamie Buhr (Abbie), Tommy Buhr (Emily), Dan Hoban (Annie), Kevin Hoban (Sari) and Hank Peyser (Jarvie); step-grandchildren, Jennifer, Kim and Nick Cusmano, Mark and Michelle Miotto, Meghan and Stephanie Korte, Kendall Woods, Vanessa Campbell (Nick), Chase Alessandro, Jason Dillaman (Natasha) and Erik Dillaman; great-grandchildren, Leo and Will Buhr, Faith and Lainey Hoban and Sadie Buhr; and step-great-grandchildren, Sage, Cara and Bree Dillaman. Bill was predeceased by his former wife, Donna J.; son-in-law, John Alessandro and grandson, Matthew Peyser.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack, Grosse Pointe Woods. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill to at stjude.org or at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Jamie Daniels Foundation in memory of Bill's grandson, Matthew Peyser, at jamiedanielsfoundation.org/donate or at 3011 West Grand Blvd., Suite 218, Detroit, MI 48202.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 18, 2019