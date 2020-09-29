1/
William L. Reece
1930 - 2020
William L. Reece

Clarkston - Sept. 28, 2020; age 90; dear husband of Florence; father of Bill (Terri), David (Cheryl), the late Michael (Diane) & Susan (Keith) Aaronson; grandfather of Mark (Morgan), Scott (Monica), Ashley (Ricky), Kirstin (Michael), Marissa (Greg), Kyle, Joshua, Kelsey, Nicole, Jessica, Chad, Jeremy, Kayla, Cosette, Jacob, Emily, Gabriella & the late Breanna; great grandfather of Liliana, Jackson, Carter, Oliver, Charlotte & Graham; brother of late John (late Erma), late Delmar (late Betty), late Juanita (late Sam) Kelly, Lucille (late Charles) Smith, late Evelyn (late Fred) Legree, Edwin (Joyce), late Leroy (Ruth) & Deanna (Richard) Niazy. William was a member of St. Daniel Catholic Church and formerly St. Jude Catholic Church, Detroit. He retired in 1988 after serving as a City of Detroit police officer for 35 yrs. After retirement, he worked at Detroit Medical Center security. Bill was a member of the Lieutenant and Sergeants Assn and former member of Knights of Columbus. Funeral Mass Thursday, Oct 1st at 11:00am at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston with visiting directly at the church at 10:00am. Rite of Committal All Saints Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to National Down Syndrome Society. online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Daniel Catholic Church
OCT
1
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Daniel Catholic Church
