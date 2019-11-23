|
|
William Lefkofsky
William Lefkofsky, 82, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died after sunset on 22 November 2019. Beloved husband of 58 years of Sandy Lefkofsky. Cherished father of Jodi (Kevin) Neff, Steven (Melanie) Lefkofsky, and Eric (Liz) Lefkofsky. Proud grandfather of Adam, Alli, Emily, and Zachary Neff, and Hailey, Mathew, Jake, Sam, Stella, and Quinn Lefkofsky. Brother of Helene (Milton) Tilson and Danny (Marla Rosberg) Lefkofsky. Brother-in-law of Jeff (Maureen) Bernstein and Charlene (Andy) Rismann. FUNERAL SERVICE AT 2:00 P.M. SUNDAY NOVEMBER 24, 2019 AT TEMPLE ISRAEL, 5725 WALNUT LAKE RD., WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI 48323. INTERMENT AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019