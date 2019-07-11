|
|
William "Bill" Lendrum
- - William "Bill" Lendrum, age 67, July 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Lisa. Loving father of James and John. Dear brother of Stella and step-son of Anna Lendrum. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, James and Norma, and a brother James. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11am (gathering starting at 10am) at Merriman Road Baptist Church, 2055 Merriman Rd., Garden City. Arrangements by RG & GR Harris Funeral Home, Garden City. Please share a memory of Bill at www.rggrharris.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from July 11 to July 12, 2019