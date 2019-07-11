Services
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes, Inc.
31551 Ford Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 425-9200
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Merriman Road Baptist Church
2055 Merriman Rd.
Garden City, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Merriman Road Baptist Church
2055 Merriman Rd.
Garden City, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Lendrum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Lendrum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Bill" Lendrum Obituary
William "Bill" Lendrum

- - William "Bill" Lendrum, age 67, July 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Lisa. Loving father of James and John. Dear brother of Stella and step-son of Anna Lendrum. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, James and Norma, and a brother James. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11am (gathering starting at 10am) at Merriman Road Baptist Church, 2055 Merriman Rd., Garden City. Arrangements by RG & GR Harris Funeral Home, Garden City. Please share a memory of Bill at www.rggrharris.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from July 11 to July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now