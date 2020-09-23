1/
William Leroy Theakston
William Leroy Theakston

Punta Gorda, Florida - September 20, 2020 age 89. Beloved husband of Aileen for 66 years. Loving father of Deborah (Greg) Zabramski, Patty Theakston, and the late Cynthia Lee Theakston. Proud grandpa of Brian (Becky) Timberlake, Cara (Matt) Truax, & Kaitlyn Brightbill, and great grandpa of seven which were the light of his life. Visitation Friday, September 25th 2-5 PM and Saturday, September 26th 11 AM until the 1 PM Funeral Service at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W. (btwn Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth. Memorials may be made to American Heart Assoc. or American Diabetes Association To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
