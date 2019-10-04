|
|
William M. Spreitzer
- - William M. Spreitzer, October 2, 2019, age 90. Beloved husband of Rose-Marie for 67 years. Loving father of Barbara Spreitzer-Berent (Melvyn) and Christopher Spreitzer (Diane). Dear brother of Annette Spreitzer Foster (James). Funeral Mass Saturday 11am at St. Regis Catholic Church, 3691 Lincoln Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to Habitat for Humanity, the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, or the charity of donor's choice. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 4, 2019